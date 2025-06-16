The seven-bedroom Forest Guest House on Ocean Road in South Shields is for sale for offers over £375,000.

The Rightmove listing says: “This versatile and substantial property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a successful, fully operational guest house business.

“Alternatively, its layout and size lend themselves perfectly to conversion into a large family home, serviced accommodation, or a substantial residential property within this sought-after coastal town.

“The accommodation is spread over three floors and is presented in pristine condition.

“Currently configured with six guest bedrooms, the owner's accommodation includes a lounge, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom.

“This area could be easily adapted to create two additional bedrooms, with one already benefiting from an ensuite and the second offering ample space for the addition of an ensuite (subject to necessary building regulations and planning).

“Having undergone extensive renovation by the owners during their 14-year tenure, the property has been refurbished to a very high standard throughout.”