Look inside this ‘bespoke’ five-bedroom Cleadon home with a unique master bedroom

This five-bedroom home, on Grasmere, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,195,000.
Described as a “bespoke” home, the property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout with an open plan living space, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a mezzanine with an impressive jacuzzi style bath.
Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters
The listing agent states: “The property has been built by the current owners to a very high specification and offers a stunning interior that will not fail to impress all who view.”
Take a look inside this impressive modern home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/grasmere-cleadon-sunderland/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.