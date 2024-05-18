Look inside this ‘bespoke’ five-bedroom Cleadon home with a unique master bedroom

This five-bedroom home, on Grasmere, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £1,195,000.

Described as a “bespoke” home, the property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout with an open plan living space, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a mezzanine with an impressive jacuzzi style bath.

The listing agent states: “The property has been built by the current owners to a very high specification and offers a stunning interior that will not fail to impress all who view.”

Take a look inside this impressive modern home and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/grasmere-cleadon-sunderland/.

1 . Grasmere, Cleadon This impressive and modern five-bedroom property, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market for an asking price of £1,195,000. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Modern entrance The home's entrance hall is well-lit and modern - an aesthetic that carries on right throughout the property. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room provides a perfect place to relax with family and friends. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

4 . Open plan kitchen The property has a "light and airy" open plan kitchen area, with a number of integrated appliances throughout. Photo: Michael Hodgson (via Rightmove) Photo Sales