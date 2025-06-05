Look inside this ‘individually built’ Jarrow home, on the market for almost £400,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:20 BST

This Jarrow home is in a great location!

This three-bedroom home, on Monkton Dene View, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £399,950.

The property boasts spacious living areas, two bathrooms, and more - making it an ideal family home.

The listing states: “Individually built and beautifully presented this detached home offers refined living across two well planned floors which are flooded in natural light.

“Much love, time and capital has been invested to enhance every aspect of this gem of a home the result is that it delivers an exceptional living experience in one of the area's most desirable settings.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/3-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-monkton-dene-view-jarrow/649657.

Take a look around this Jarrow home, on the market for £399,950.

1. Monkton Dene View, Jarrow

Take a look around this Jarrow home, on the market for £399,950. | Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

3. Spacious lounge

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

4. Modern kitchen

Andrew Craig (via Rightmove)

