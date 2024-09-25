Look inside this £100,000 Hebburn flat - perfect for first time buyers or an investment

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

This Hebburn flat is perfect for first time buyers or someone looking for an investment opportunity.

The two-bedroom flat, on St. Nicholas Way, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in the region of £100,000.

The first floor apartment is well-presented with its own Juliette balcony, two double bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/living space, an allocated parking bay and more.

There is no chain for the property so it makes for an ideal opportunity for either a first time buyer or something who is looking for an investment opportunity.

Take a look around this Hebburn flat and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look around this Hebburn flat, on the market for offers in the region of £100,000.

1. St. Nicholas Way, Hebburn

Take a look around this Hebburn flat, on the market for offers in the region of £100,000. | Purplebricks

The living room provides the perfect place to sit and relax.

2. Living room

The living room provides the perfect place to sit and relax. | Purplebricks

The kitchen is modern and well-equipped.

3. Kitchen space

The kitchen is modern and well-equipped. | Purplebricks

The flat has two bedrooms.

4. Two bedrooms

The flat has two bedrooms. | Purplebricks

