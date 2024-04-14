This stunning Grade II Listed home, on The Limes, in Whitburn, is on the property market for a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove).This stunning Grade II Listed home, on The Limes, in Whitburn, is on the property market for a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove).
This stunning Grade II Listed home, on The Limes, in Whitburn, is on the property market for a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove).

Look inside this stunning Grade II Listed home with period features in the heart of Whitburn

Take a tour of this unique Grade II Listed property in South Tyneside.

By Ryan Smith
Published 14th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

This four-bedroom family home, on The Limes, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £895,000.

The unique property is a Grade II Listed building which boasts an “abundance of period charm” right in the heart of Whitburn.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today

The property listing states: “This stylish and well presented period Victorian residence is ideally located at The Limes, Whitburn.

“The Limes, which is thought to have been constructed in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, was originally occupied as one detached dwelling and the building was subsequently divided into three individual homes some decades ago.”

Take a look around this unique South Tyneside property and view the full property listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/1-the-limes-45-front-street-whitburn/.

This Grade II Listed family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £895,000.

1. The Limes

This Grade II Listed family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property's kitchen features a range of cabinetry, tiled flooring, a Belfast sink and a free standing range cooker.

2. Kitchen area

The property's kitchen features a range of cabinetry, tiled flooring, a Belfast sink and a free standing range cooker. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The living room at the unique home provides a great place to relax, with doors leading through to the orangery.

3. Living room

The living room at the unique home provides a great place to relax, with doors leading through to the orangery. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The sun room is the perfect place to chill out in during the summer months, with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden of the property.

4. Sun room

The sun room is the perfect place to chill out in during the summer months, with bi-fold doors leading to the rear garden of the property. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhitburnGrade IIPropertyVictorianSouth Tyneside