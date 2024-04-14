This four-bedroom family home, on The Limes, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £895,000.

The unique property is a Grade II Listed building which boasts an “abundance of period charm” right in the heart of Whitburn.

The property listing states: “This stylish and well presented period Victorian residence is ideally located at The Limes, Whitburn.

“The Limes, which is thought to have been constructed in 1869 for Sir John Fenwick, was originally occupied as one detached dwelling and the building was subsequently divided into three individual homes some decades ago.”

Take a look around this unique South Tyneside property and view the full property listing at: https://www.sandersonyoung.co.uk/property/1-the-limes-45-front-street-whitburn/.

1 . The Limes This Grade II Listed family home, in Whitburn, has been brought to the property market by Sanderson Young for a guide price of £895,000. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen area The property's kitchen features a range of cabinetry, tiled flooring, a Belfast sink and a free standing range cooker. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room at the unique home provides a great place to relax, with doors leading through to the orangery. Photo: Sanderson Young (via Rightmove) Photo Sales