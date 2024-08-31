Look inside this Victorian Jarrow home on the market for just under £500,000

This four-bedroom home, on Park Road, in Jarrow has been brought to the property market by Reeds Rains for offers in the region of £495,000.
The double-fronted Victorian home boasts an open-plan kitchen/family area, a spacious living room, four ensuite bathrooms, a separate self-contained flat and more.
Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here
Take a look inside this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/property/end-terrace-house-for-sale-park-road-jarrow-ne32-id-heb230047#.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.