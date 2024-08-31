Look inside this Victorian Jarrow home on the market for just under £500,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 31st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Take a look inside this impressive Victorian home.

This four-bedroom home, on Park Road, in Jarrow has been brought to the property market by Reeds Rains for offers in the region of £495,000.

The double-fronted Victorian home boasts an open-plan kitchen/family area, a spacious living room, four ensuite bathrooms, a separate self-contained flat and more.

Take a look inside this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.reedsrains.co.uk/property/end-terrace-house-for-sale-park-road-jarrow-ne32-id-heb230047#.

This Victorian home, in Jarrow, is on the market for offers in the region of £495,000.

1. Park Road, Jarrow

This Victorian home, in Jarrow, is on the market for offers in the region of £495,000. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

The entrance hall is spacious and welcoming.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall is spacious and welcoming. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

The living room provides an ideal place to relax on an evening.

3. Living area

The living room provides an ideal place to relax on an evening. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

The kitchen has been completed to a high standard.

4. Kitchen area

The kitchen has been completed to a high standard. | Reeds Rains (via Rightmove)

