Modern four-bed coastal Seaburn home with period features on the market for eye-catching price
This outstanding home is just yards away from the beautiful coastline
By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:53pm
On the market for £449,950 with Dowen, this four-bed semi-detached Seaburn home has enviable sea views and has been recently refurbished to a high standard, boasting a wealth of period features, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed garden. Take a look around...
