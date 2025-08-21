A charming home for a potential buyer and it is for sale through Reeds Rains, Hebburn.placeholder image
A charming home for a potential buyer and it is for sale through Reeds Rains, Hebburn.

This 'one-of-a-kind' 4-bed Monkton home is a piece of tranquil heaven

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

The charm of village living combines with style and luxury in this beautiful 4-bed Monkton Village home.

Reeds Rains, Hebburn have brought the ‘exceptional’ four double-bedroom South Shields home to the market for offers in the region of £450,000.

Its many attractions include 3 large receptions and a downstairs wc, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, and 4 double size bedrooms with an en-suite shower to the master.

The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled in the sought-after Monkton Village, Jarrow, this unique and exceptional four double-bedroom detached home offers a rare opportunity for discerning families seeking space, comfort and remarkable development potential.

“Approached via a generous driveway with ample parking and a double garage, the property immediately impresses. Beyond lies an abundance of green space, with expansive private gardens that are a true highlight.

“A charming summer house provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining, while a productive greenhouse and practical workshop cater to gardening enthusiasts and everyday needs.”

Lets take a closer look.

The lounge/dining room which is packed with style and also include sliding patio doors which lead to the rear garden.

1. A stylish lounge/dining room

The lounge/dining room which is packed with style and also include sliding patio doors which lead to the rear garden.

Another view of the lounge/dining room which has many attractions including the feature fire surround.

2. Many attractions

Another view of the lounge/dining room which has many attractions including the feature fire surround.

A view of the sitting room in the property which is in High Back Close, Jarrow.

3. Sitting room

A view of the sitting room in the property which is in High Back Close, Jarrow.

The kitchen/breakfast room is the next scene to get our attention in this property which is on the market with Reeds Rains, Hebburn.

4. Kitchen view

The kitchen/breakfast room is the next scene to get our attention in this property which is on the market with Reeds Rains, Hebburn.

