Reeds Rains, Hebburn have brought the ‘exceptional’ four double-bedroom South Shields home to the market for offers in the region of £450,000.

Its many attractions include 3 large receptions and a downstairs wc, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, and 4 double size bedrooms with an en-suite shower to the master.

The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled in the sought-after Monkton Village, Jarrow, this unique and exceptional four double-bedroom detached home offers a rare opportunity for discerning families seeking space, comfort and remarkable development potential.

“Approached via a generous driveway with ample parking and a double garage, the property immediately impresses. Beyond lies an abundance of green space, with expansive private gardens that are a true highlight.

“A charming summer house provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining, while a productive greenhouse and practical workshop cater to gardening enthusiasts and everyday needs.”

Lets take a closer look.

1 . A stylish lounge/dining room The lounge/dining room which is packed with style and also include sliding patio doors which lead to the rear garden. | Reeds Rains, Hebburn Photo Sales

2 . Many attractions Another view of the lounge/dining room which has many attractions including the feature fire surround. | Reeds Rains, Hebburn Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room A view of the sitting room in the property which is in High Back Close, Jarrow. | Reeds Rains, Hebburn Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen view The kitchen/breakfast room is the next scene to get our attention in this property which is on the market with Reeds Rains, Hebburn. | Reeds Rains, Hebburn Photo Sales