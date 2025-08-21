Reeds Rains, Hebburn have brought the ‘exceptional’ four double-bedroom South Shields home to the market for offers in the region of £450,000.
Its many attractions include 3 large receptions and a downstairs wc, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, and 4 double size bedrooms with an en-suite shower to the master.
The Rightmove listing says: “Nestled in the sought-after Monkton Village, Jarrow, this unique and exceptional four double-bedroom detached home offers a rare opportunity for discerning families seeking space, comfort and remarkable development potential.
“Approached via a generous driveway with ample parking and a double garage, the property immediately impresses. Beyond lies an abundance of green space, with expansive private gardens that are a true highlight.
“A charming summer house provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining, while a productive greenhouse and practical workshop cater to gardening enthusiasts and everyday needs.”