Ohuhu launches the new Pupe Paper-friendly Colour Markers, ideal as gifts for art lovers this Christmas.

Ohuhu, a brand focused on making high-quality art supplies widely accessible and affordable, today launches the new Pupe Paper-friendly Colour Markers.

For budding or seasoned artists this new set is perfect. With dual tips (brush and fineliner), non-toxic ink and 59 vibrant colours plus one colourless blender, creative possibilities are endless!

The Ohuhu Pupe Paper-friendly colours markers are available from Ohuhu for a very affordable £25 making them a great Christmas gift too!

Paper-friendly water-based ink: The Ohuhu Pupe Paper-Friendly Colours Markers feature cutting-edge upgraded water-based ink, addressing a common problem faced by artists using traditional markers.

Unlike many water-based inks that can damage paper, cause smudging, or result in unwanted fluffing after multiple layers, these markers are formulated to produce significantly less paper damage to maintain the integrity of the paper. Whether layering colours for depth or blending hues for a smooth transition, users will no longer need to worry about compromising their artwork.

Brush & fineliner tips: The set includes both a 1-7mm soft brush tip and a 0.4mm fineliner, providing flexibility for various artistic needs. The brush tip is ideal for smooth shading, blending, and large area colouring, while the fineliner allows for intricate detailing, doodling, and writing with pinpoint accuracy. This dual-tip design makes the markers versatile enough for everything from bold illustrations to delicate line work.

59 vibrant colours and 1 colourless blender: The Ohuhu Pupe paper-friendly colour markers come in a set of 59 vivid, vibrant shades, making them ideal for a variety of uses such as colouring, bullet journaling, calligraphy, and illustrations. Additionally, the set includes a colourless blender, offering even more possibilities for seamless blending and smooth gradients. This extensive colour palette ensures that artists can bring their most creative ideas to life, with the freedom to explore every shade and tone imaginable!

Non-toxic: Ohuhu’s commitment to safety is evident with the non-toxic ink used in this marker set. The markers conform to ASTM D-4236 standards, ensuring they are safe for both children and adults. Parents and teachers can feel confident allowing young artists to explore creativity without exposure to harmful chemicals.