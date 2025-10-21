Marketed by Northwood, North Shields.placeholder image
Oliver Cromwell visited this stunning Grade II listed wing of a period home and now it's up for sale

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

What an absolute beauty of a home this is and it is packed with history.

A rare chance to buy a home which is in a Grade II listed wing of a period property has emerged in East Boldon.

It is called Scott's House ad dates back to the 17th century. It is on the market with estate agents Northwood, North Shields and offers over £365,000 are asked for.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Set in beautiful grounds Scott's House dates back to the 17th century and has an interesting and rich history which includes a visit from Oliver Cromwell.

“The property itself is full of original features, charm and character. Whilst also making a fantastic home with a warm feel, this property needs to be seen to be fully appreciated.”

