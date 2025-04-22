On top of the world! Inside the penthouse at Newcastle's landmark Hadrian's Tower

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:26 BST

The new owners of this penthouse will feel on top of the world as they enjoy one of the best views in Newcastle.

A three-bedroom penthouse apartment in one of the city centre’s most exclusive addresses is on the market with Parker Barras for £875,000.

As well as the apartment itself which is spread over 2,000sq ft, the owners gain access to the benefits of Hadrian’s Tower, Newcastle’s tallest tower block, which is situated on Rutherford Street / Bath Lane and St James's Boulevard.

These include a concierge service, a residents lounge and exclusive access to '3Sixty,' which is a stylish rooftop lounge, restaurant and bar offering 360 views of the region.

In addition, residents can benefit from on-site services such as men's tailoring, travel & transport planning, Hadrian's & Co Coffee House and in-house beauty appointments.

Here’s a look around:

