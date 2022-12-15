Pair of magical and ultra-modern Northumberland coast cottages up for sale with hefty asking price
This piece of real estate consists of two charming cottages named, enchantingly, Maggie's Den & Tom's Hideout.
By Jack Marshall
5 minutes ago
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 3:15pm
On the market for £1.4m with Finest Properties, Maggie's Den & Tom's Hideout are a couple of Craster properties which are as picturesque as they are magical. Images of modern style and comforts married to their wonderful coastal setting, the homes represent a brilliant business opportunity if not the chance to own a truly unique pair of homes. Take a look around...
