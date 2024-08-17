Peek inside this impressive £450,000 Hebburn home with stunning views of the River Tyne

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

Look around this home with great views of the River Tyne.

This four-bedroom home, on The Riverside, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £450,000.

The property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen, a large living room, two bathrooms, a well-kept garden and more.

Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the home is the stunning views of the River Tyne right from the front door - with easy access to the walking route along the river.

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/the-riverside-hebburn-ne31/.

Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom home with views of the River Tyne.

1. The Riverside, Hebburn

Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom home with views of the River Tyne. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property's entrance hall is well kept and modern, a theme that can be seen throughout the home.

2. Entrance hall

The property's entrance hall is well kept and modern, a theme that can be seen throughout the home. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The living room provides an ideal place to host family and friends.

3. Living room

The living room provides an ideal place to host family and friends. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Opening up from the living room is a versatile space, which could be used for a number of different things.

4. Versatile area

Opening up from the living room is a versatile space, which could be used for a number of different things. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HebburnProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.