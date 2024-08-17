This four-bedroom home, on The Riverside, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £450,000.

The property boasts a spacious open plan kitchen, a large living room, two bathrooms, a well-kept garden and more.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of the home is the stunning views of the River Tyne right from the front door - with easy access to the walking route along the river.

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/the-riverside-hebburn-ne31/.

1 . The Riverside, Hebburn Take a look inside this impressive four-bedroom home with views of the River Tyne. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The property's entrance hall is well kept and modern, a theme that can be seen throughout the home. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room provides an ideal place to host family and friends. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

4 . Versatile area Opening up from the living room is a versatile space, which could be used for a number of different things. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove) Photo Sales