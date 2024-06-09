Peek inside this unique North East holiday home - a train lover’s dream

The Stannington Pullman, based at Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the region’s most unique holiday homes.

Designed from a former train carriage, the venue maintains many of its original features from its time in service as an actual working train.

The two-bedroom holiday home boasts free WiFi, a spacious family living area, a fully functioning kitchen, as well as towels and bed linen provided on arrival.

It is the perfect place to stay for trainspotters as the East Coast Mainline runs right past the site in which the Stannington Pullman is based.

Take a look inside this unique holiday home and find out more at: https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-stannington-pullman.en-gb.html.

Living space The holiday home has a spacious living area, ideal for spending time with the family.

Kitchen area The train carriage has a fully functioning kitchen area.