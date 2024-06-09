The Stannington Pullman, in Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the North East's most unique holiday homes.The Stannington Pullman, in Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the North East's most unique holiday homes.
Peek inside this unique North East holiday home - a train lover’s dream

By Ryan Smith
Published 9th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

Look around one of the North East’s most unique holiday homes.

The Stannington Pullman, based at Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the region’s most unique holiday homes.

Designed from a former train carriage, the venue maintains many of its original features from its time in service as an actual working train.

The two-bedroom holiday home boasts free WiFi, a spacious family living area, a fully functioning kitchen, as well as towels and bed linen provided on arrival.

It is the perfect place to stay for trainspotters as the East Coast Mainline runs right past the site in which the Stannington Pullman is based.

Take a look inside this unique holiday home and find out more at: https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-stannington-pullman.en-gb.html.

The Stannington Pullman, in Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the North East's most unique holiday homes - perfect for those who love trains.

The Stannington Pullman, in Stannington, near Morpeth, is one of the North East's most unique holiday homes - perfect for those who love trains.

The holiday home has a spacious living area, ideal for spending time with the family.

The holiday home has a spacious living area, ideal for spending time with the family.

The train carriage has a fully functioning kitchen area.

The train carriage has a fully functioning kitchen area.

In a nod to its operational days, the first class seating has been maintained to provide a dining area in the holiday home.

In a nod to its operational days, the first class seating has been maintained to provide a dining area in the holiday home.

