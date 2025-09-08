A first look at the stunning double fronted period property on Rectory Bank.placeholder image
I love these fantastic photos of a stunning 'for sale' period 3-bed house in West Boldon

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is stunning! Just look at this breath taking 3-bed period home which is nestled in West Boldon.

There is a host of original details in this beautiful South Tyneside house which comes to the market with Alfred Pallas, East Boldon for an asking price of offers in the region of £399,950.

The Rightmove listing for the home on Rectory Bank says: “This is a stunning double fronted period residence of considerable character and interest, situated in the heart of the historic village of West Boldon, with excellent amenities available in the vicinity together with ready access to the regional road network.”

Take a closer look.

The property is beautifully presented throughout as this photo indicates.

1. Stunning in South Tyneside

The property is beautifully presented throughout as this photo indicates. | Alfred Pallas, East Boldon

The comprehensively fitted kitchen has outstanding features.

2. Kitchen style

The comprehensively fitted kitchen has outstanding features. | Alfred Pallas, East Boldon

Granite work surfaces are among the many features in the kitchen area.

3. Granite work surfaces

Granite work surfaces are among the many features in the kitchen area. | Alfred Pallas, East Boldon

The estate agents have described this as 'a house of undoubted quality and stature'.

4. Undoubted quality

The estate agents have described this as 'a house of undoubted quality and stature'. | Alfred Pallas, East Boldon

