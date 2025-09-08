There is a host of original details in this beautiful South Tyneside house which comes to the market with Alfred Pallas, East Boldon for an asking price of offers in the region of £399,950.

The Rightmove listing for the home on Rectory Bank says: “This is a stunning double fronted period residence of considerable character and interest, situated in the heart of the historic village of West Boldon, with excellent amenities available in the vicinity together with ready access to the regional road network.”