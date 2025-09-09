One of the finest period mansions in the Newcastle area and it is for sale.placeholder image
One of the finest period mansions in the Newcastle area and it is for sale. | Sanderson Young, Gosforth

13 more photos from the £20 million mansion on sale in Newcastle

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

A once in a generation opportunity awaits any prospective buyers of this very special 12-bed jewel in Newcastle’s crown.

Here are 13 more photos of the truly amazing Jesmond Towers in Bemersyde Drive, Jesmond. It is on the market with estate agents Sanderson Young, Gosforth for an asking price of £20million.

The Rightmove listing says: “Providing one of the finest period mansion houses within Newcastle upon Tyne, is this outstanding luxurious detached residence set within its own gardens and grounds which extend to just under 6 acres.

“This small estate has the privilege of having a truly magnificent setting as it forms part of the Jesmond Dene Conservation Area and is surrounded by stunning grounds, which include two detached North and South lodges, as well as the mansion house itself and a disused former gymnasium.”

Take a closer look.

Taking a closer look at the fantastic 12-bed Jesmond Towers which is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth.

1. Another view

Taking a closer look at the fantastic 12-bed Jesmond Towers which is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth. | Sanderson Young, Gosforth

The outstanding mansion is set in grounds which extend to almost six acres.

2. Outstanding mansion

The outstanding mansion is set in grounds which extend to almost six acres. | Sanderson Young, Gosforth

Inside the property which is in the Jesmond Dene Conservation Area.

3. Truly stunning

Inside the property which is in the Jesmond Dene Conservation Area. | Sanderson Young, Gosforth

Jesmond Towers is said to be a 'very fine example of a Gothic influenced Victorian mansion'.

4. Gothic splendour

Jesmond Towers is said to be a 'very fine example of a Gothic influenced Victorian mansion'. | Sanderson Young, Gosforth

