Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We all know a beer lover or two, right?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Christmas, give them the gift of a perfect pour every time with Menkind’s Draft Wizard Ultrasonic Frothing Beer Dispenser!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Compatible with both cans and bottles up to 500ml, this little wizard makes any beer feel like a fresh draft pour, no trip to the pub required.

This Christmas, give them the gift of a perfect pour every time with Menkind’s Draft Wizard Ultrasonic Frothing Beer Dispenser.

The Draft Wizard features micro-foaming ultrasonic technology that creates the ultimate beer head.

This feature isn’t just for looks – it actually enhances the aroma and flavor of the beer, releasing bubbles of deliciousness that take every sip up a notch.

Simply pull the lever forward to pour, or push it back to activate the micro-foaming action.

Perfect for BBQs, picnics, or just lounging around at home, it’s the ultimate portable beer dispenser for those who love the draft experience but want it on the go.