Property: The most expensive and cheapest areas of the North East to buy a home according to Government data

The Office for National Statistics has released new property numbers.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

The Office for National Statistics regularly releases data about various aspects of British life including home ownership and the group has recently released information on the price of property across the UK.

This is how all the areas of the North East including Newcastle, South Tyneside, Sunderland and more compare in terms of mean property price. The information is correct from September 2022.

These are the most expensive and cheapest parts of the North East to buy property.

1. Collage Maker-12-Apr-2023-02-04-PM-6450.jpg

These are the most expensive and cheapest parts of the North East to buy property. Photo: Photojoiner

The mean house price in County Durham is £120,000.

2. County Durham

The mean house price in County Durham is £120,000. Photo: Frank Reid

The mean house price in Hartlepool is £125,000.

3. Hartlepool

The mean house price in Hartlepool is £125,000. Photo: Frank Reid

The mean price of a house in Middlesbrough is £130,000. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

4. Middlesbrough

The mean price of a house in Middlesbrough is £130,000. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images) Photo: Richard Sellers

