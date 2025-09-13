The property comes with a white resin driveway with a black border and steel gates.placeholder image
The property comes with a white resin driveway with a black border and steel gates. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

3-bed charm, a fantastic driveway and a magnificent media wall all come with this South Shields gem

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 13th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Imagine living in a fantastic South Shields property with stunning features such as a resin driveway and superb media wall.

You could be doing just that if you buy this 3-bed link detached house.

The property in Redwood Avenue has an asking price of offers in the region of £234,995 and is on the market with Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The exterior immediately impresses, with a striking white resin driveway edged in black, complementing the home’s modern façade and sleek black steel gates.

“The driveway provides off-street parking alongside an integral garage. Inside, the home has been finished to a high standard throughout, with thoughtful design touches and a contemporary aesthetic.”

Take a closer look.

The contemporary kitchen has navy units and a feature island.

1. What a kitchen

The contemporary kitchen has navy units and a feature island. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Quartz worktops are another feature in the truly stunning kitchen.

2. Quartz worktops

Quartz worktops are another feature in the truly stunning kitchen. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
The 3-bed home has been finished to a high standard throughout the property.

3. High standard

The 3-bed home has been finished to a high standard throughout the property. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
The living room has a media wall and an electric fireplace.

4. Media wall

The living room has a media wall and an electric fireplace. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsPropertyStandard
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice