Marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields. | Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields

Picture yourself enjoying the riverside views from this town house in Little Haven, South Shields, which has a fantastic position by the River Tyne.

It’s a beautifully presented 4-bed property which comes to the market with Pattinson Estate Agents, South Shields for offers over £400,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Benefiting from gas central heating and double glazing the property has the added benefit of an enclosed garden to the rear, three space driveway and single garage. A ground floor bedroom and shower room make a versatile property for a growing family.

“Close to the Sea Front and great local amenities the property is a short walk to award winning beaches with miles of National Trust owned Coastal walks and cycle paths.”

Take a closer look.