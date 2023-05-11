For sale in South Shields: 1-bed flat goes on the market for £25,000 near Chichester train station
Take a look inside this 1-bedroom property that is has gone on the market for £25,000
This 1-bedroom flat near Chichester train station has gone on sale for £25,000. Being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla, the property is being sold via an auction on Friday (May 12).
The property is on the ground floor along popular Eglesfield Road and is just a short walk from transport links and local schools. The flat has gas central heating and double glazing helping it to keep warm in the colder months.
The home has no chain and would make a great buy to let for someone looking to get onto the property ladder. Externally to the flat is a garden and the estate agents have mentioned viewing the property ahead of the auction.
Property Summary
Location: Eglesfield Road, South Shields NE33
Price: £25,000
Agent: Pattinson estate agents
Contact: 0191 490 6091