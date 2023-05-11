News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 1-bed flat goes on the market for £25,000 near Chichester train station

Take a look inside this 1-bedroom property that is has gone on the market for £25,000

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 10th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 06:00 BST

This 1-bedroom flat near Chichester train station has gone on sale for £25,000.  Being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla, the property is being sold via an auction on Friday (May 12).

The property is on the ground floor along popular Eglesfield Road and is just a short walk from transport links and local schools. The flat has gas central heating and double glazing helping it to keep warm in the colder months.

The home has no chain and would make a great buy to let for someone looking to get onto the property ladder. Externally to the flat is a garden and the estate agents have mentioned viewing the property ahead of the auction.

Property Summary

Location: Eglesfield Road, South Shields NE33

Price: £25,000

Agent: Pattinson estate agents

Contact: 0191 490 6091

The front of the property is on the road and does not offer any off road parking

The front of the property is on the road and does not offer any off road parking

The living room is a decent size and has plenty of natural light

The living room is a decent size and has plenty of natural light

The one bedroom inside the property is also a good size and features a built in wardrobe

The one bedroom inside the property is also a good size and features a built in wardrobe

The kitchen is on the smaller side but has access to a back garden area

The kitchen is on the smaller side but has access to a back garden area

