See inside this four-bedroom South Shields family home with incredible coastal views

This four-bedroom family home, on The Broadway, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £589,995.

One of the biggest selling points of this home is the huge family area towards the rear of the property, which includes an open plan family living space, kitchen and dining area.

The coastal views over The Leas at the front of the property are as equally impressive, giving the family home the complete package.

Take a look at this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_307477.

1 . The Broadway, South Shields This four-bedroom family home is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hall The entrance to the property is very welcoming. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales

3 . Family living area The property has an open plan living room/dining area/kitchen at the rear of the home, perfect for the whole family to be able to spend time with each other. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove) Photo Sales