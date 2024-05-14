This four-bedroom home, on The Broadway, in South Shields is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove).This four-bedroom home, on The Broadway, in South Shields is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove).
This four-bedroom home, on The Broadway, in South Shields is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove).

See inside this four-bedroom South Shields family home with incredible coastal views

By Ryan Smith
Published 14th May 2024, 15:46 BST

Look around this incredible family home.

This four-bedroom family home, on The Broadway, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £589,995.

One of the biggest selling points of this home is the huge family area towards the rear of the property, which includes an open plan family living space, kitchen and dining area.

Receive headline round-ups and breaking news alerts when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters

The coastal views over The Leas at the front of the property are as equally impressive, giving the family home the complete package.

Take a look at this impressive family home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_307477.

This four-bedroom family home is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995.

1. The Broadway, South Shields

This four-bedroom family home is on the market for offers in the region of £589,995. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The entrance to the property is very welcoming.

2. Entrance hall

The entrance to the property is very welcoming. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property has an open plan living room/dining area/kitchen at the rear of the home, perfect for the whole family to be able to spend time with each other.

3. Family living area

The property has an open plan living room/dining area/kitchen at the rear of the home, perfect for the whole family to be able to spend time with each other. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property has a modern aesthetic which can be felt right throughout the home.

4. Modern home

The property has a modern aesthetic which can be felt right throughout the home. Photo: Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsProperty