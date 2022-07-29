See inside this huge £1.9million bungalow with two holiday cottages on sale in East Boldon

Take a look inside this £1.9million property on sale in East Boldon.

This grand four bed farmhouse complete with two holiday cottages and riding school is on sale for almost £2million.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:16 am

Located just off Sunderland Road in East Boldon, this incredible property consists of four bedrooms, two holiday cottages, livery facilities, equestrian facilities and a riding school.

The farm house, which is on sale for £1,995,000 also overlooks the open countryside beyond.

Field House Farm currently produces revenue from a number of enterprises, which includes a riding school, riding lessons, full and DIY livery and two cottages which are currently used as holiday lets.

Take a look inside this beautiful property.

1. Field House Farm, East Boldon

The property is located just off Sunderland Road and is on sale for £1,995,000 with George F.White, Barnard Castle.

2. Grand

The spacious kitchen with ample space for a dining table leads to a sunroom.

3. Beautiful

The master bedroom over looks the countryside.

4. Modern

The living room is cosy.

