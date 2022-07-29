See inside this huge £1.9million bungalow with two holiday cottages on sale in East Boldon

Located just off Sunderland Road in East Boldon, this incredible property consists of four bedrooms, two holiday cottages, livery facilities, equestrian facilities and a riding school.

The farm house, which is on sale for £1,995,000 also overlooks the open countryside beyond.

Field House Farm currently produces revenue from a number of enterprises, which includes a riding school, riding lessons, full and DIY livery and two cottages which are currently used as holiday lets.

Take a look inside this beautiful property.

Field House Farm, East Boldon The property is located just off Sunderland Road and is on sale for £1,995,000 with George F.White, Barnard Castle.

The spacious kitchen with ample space for a dining table leads to a sunroom.

The master bedroom over looks the countryside.

The living room is cosy.