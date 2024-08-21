See inside this ‘idyllic traditional’ three-bedroom £550,000 South Shields home

This three-bedroom home, on Newcastle Road in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in the region of £550,000.
Branded by the listing agent as an “idyllic traditional” home, the property boasts three double bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, living and dining area, two bathrooms and an “extensive” garden area.
The listing states: “This three bedroom idyllic traditional bungalow has something for everyone.
“The home itself has a spacious kitchen at the heart of the home, with roomy reception rooms either sides.
Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here
“Each reception room has stunning views of the garden, accessed via patio doors; allowing the outside, in.
“Three double bedrooms are on offer, one of which is dual aspect overlooking the stunning landscaped garden, which even has a pond.”
Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.