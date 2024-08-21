See inside this ‘idyllic traditional’ three-bedroom £550,000 South Shields home

This three-bedroom home, on Newcastle Road in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in the region of £550,000.

Branded by the listing agent as an “idyllic traditional” home, the property boasts three double bedrooms, a spacious kitchen, living and dining area, two bathrooms and an “extensive” garden area.

The listing states: “This three bedroom idyllic traditional bungalow has something for everyone.

“The home itself has a spacious kitchen at the heart of the home, with roomy reception rooms either sides.

“Each reception room has stunning views of the garden, accessed via patio doors; allowing the outside, in.

“Three double bedrooms are on offer, one of which is dual aspect overlooking the stunning landscaped garden, which even has a pond.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing by clicking here.

1 . An ' idyllic traditional' home Take a look around this impressive three-bedroom South Shields bungalow. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen space The kitchen is a versatile space. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Living room The living room provides a perfect place to sit and relax. | Purplebricks Photo Sales