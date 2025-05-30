See inside this impressive £485,000 Cleadon home, perfect for families

This four-bedroom home, on Woodlands Road, in Cleadon, has been brought to the property market by Michael Hodgson for an asking price of £485,000.
The property boasts a spacious family room, a low maintenance garden, a modern aesthetic throughout, and more.
The listing states: “ We are delighted to welcome to the market this immaculately presented modern four bed detached house situated on Woodlands Road in Cleadon Village that is likely to appeal to a wide variety of purchaser who will not fail to be impressed.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://www.michaelhodgson.co.uk/property/woodlands-road-cleadon-sunderland-2/.
