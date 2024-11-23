See inside this impressive six-bedroom Whitburn home - on the market for almost £800,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT

Take a tour of this impressive Whitburn home.

This six-bedroom home, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £795,000.

The home boasts three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, a spacious garden, four bathrooms (including three ensuites), and more.

The listing states: “Occupying a large prominent corner site extending to approximately one third of an acre in this prime residential location fronting onto Moor Lane and therefore is ideally placed for access to Whitburn's excellent amenities including highly regarded schools, shops, restaurants and nearby beaches.

“An opportunity to purchase an individually designed detached house which has been greatly extended by the present owner to provide extremely spacious and versatile family accommodation over three floors.”

Take a look at this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/19947284/sales.

Take a look inside this Whitburn home, on the market for offers in the region of £795,000.

1. Moor Court, Whitburn

Take a look inside this Whitburn home, on the market for offers in the region of £795,000. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

2. Three reception rooms

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

3. Modern kitchen/dining space

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

4. Garden room

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

