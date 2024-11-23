This six-bedroom home, on Moor Court, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £795,000.
The home boasts three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, a spacious garden, four bathrooms (including three ensuites), and more.
The listing states: “Occupying a large prominent corner site extending to approximately one third of an acre in this prime residential location fronting onto Moor Lane and therefore is ideally placed for access to Whitburn's excellent amenities including highly regarded schools, shops, restaurants and nearby beaches.
“An opportunity to purchase an individually designed detached house which has been greatly extended by the present owner to provide extremely spacious and versatile family accommodation over three floors.”
Take a look at this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/19947284/sales.
