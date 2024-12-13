See inside this impressive South Shields period home with ‘private oasis’ gardens

This six-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for an asking price of £655,000.

The property boasts three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a relaxing sun room, a spacious kitchen, and more.

The listing states: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining.

“Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts beautifully landscaped gardens to three sides, offering a private oasis.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-2/.