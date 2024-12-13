See inside this impressive South Shields period home with ‘private oasis’ gardens

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:47 BST

Take a tour of this impressive South Shields home.

This six-bedroom home, on Sunderland Road, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for an asking price of £655,000.

The property boasts three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a relaxing sun room, a spacious kitchen, and more.

The listing states: “This impressive and generously sized home offers an abundance of space and charm, featuring three spacious reception rooms, six bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter - it’s free

“The well-appointed kitchen and light-filled conservatory provide ideal areas for both family living and entertaining.

“Set within a desirable Harton Village location, the property boasts beautifully landscaped gardens to three sides, offering a private oasis.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/sunderland-road-south-shields-2/.

Take a look around this impressive period property, on the market for £655,000.

1. Sunderland Road, South Shields

Take a look around this impressive period property, on the market for £655,000. | Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

3. Living room

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales

4. Dining space

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsGardensOasisPropertySpace
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice