See inside this incredible coastal property complete with stunning sea views on sale in Seaburn

Take a look inside this stunning property with sea views on sale in Seaburn.

This seaside house with beautiful coastline views is on the market for £865,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Whitburn Bents Road, just a stone’s throw away from Seaburn beach and a short drive to Whitburn, this impressive five bed property is a truly dream house.

The detached property boasts superb views over the sea front and a generous and versatile living space.

Take a look inside.

1. Five bed house, Whitburn Bents Road

This five bed property is located on Whitburn Bents Road and is on sale for £865,000 with Michael Hodgson.

2. Stunning

The living room has stunning sea views.

3. Modern

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of bi-folding doors leading to the garden.

4. Seaside

The property boasts beautiful views of the coastline and beyond.

