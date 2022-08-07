Take a look inside this stunning four bed property on sale in Whitburn.

See inside this incredible four-bed house complete with sea views on sale in Whitburn

Take a look at this four-bed property with easy access to Whitburn beach on the market for £550,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 4:55 am

Located on Shearwater, Whitburn, this four bed detached home has gate access to picturesque cliff top walks which lead to Whitburn Beach and beyond.

The property, in a quiet cul-de-sac has an open plan lounge/diner, sun room and solar panels to reduce bills.

Take a look inside this beautiful property.

1. Four bed house, Shearwater

This four bed property is located on Shearwater and is on the market for £550,000 with Andrew Craig.

2. Sea views

The property has gate access to cliff top walks which lead to Whitburn Beach.

3. Modern

The kitchen is bright and has a modern feel.

4. Spacious

The lounge has enough room for all the family.

