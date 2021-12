Located on Fenwick Avenue, South Shields this modern six bed detached property is on the market with Andrew Craig for £750,000.

This very unique home consists of a residential dwelling and a commercial unit which is being used as a salon – although the business does not form part of the purchase.

To the rear of the property there is a private sunny garden with seating areas and extensive lawn area.

Take a look inside this six bed home.

1. Six bed house, Fenwick Avenue This six bed detached house is located on Fenwick Avenue and is on the market with Andrew Craig for £750,000.

2. Open plan There is plenty of room for all the family.

3. Stylish All the bedrooms have a modern feel to them.

4. Spacious The bespoke contemporary fitted Kitchen with central island and integrated appliances is beautifully finished with Granite work tops.