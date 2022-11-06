See inside this incredible six-bedroom Victorian home on sale in South Shields
Take a look inside this historic Grade II-listed property on the market for £585,000 in South Shields.
Located in Sunderland Road, South Shields this six bed property boasts over 3,300 Sq ft of internal living space and generous lawned gardens.
The semi-detached family home is built over three storeys and consists of three reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory, six bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.
Take a look inside.
