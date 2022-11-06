News you can trust since 1849
Take a look inside this stunning home on sale in South Shields.

See inside this incredible six-bedroom Victorian home on sale in South Shields

Take a look inside this historic Grade II-listed property on the market for £585,000 in South Shields.

By Georgina Cutler
3 minutes ago

Located in Sunderland Road, South Shields this six bed property boasts over 3,300 Sq ft of internal living space and generous lawned gardens.

The semi-detached family home is built over three storeys and consists of three reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory, six bedrooms, bathroom and shower room.

Take a look inside.

1. Six bed detached house

This six bed property is located on Sunderland Road, South Shields and is on the market for £585,000 with Sanderson Young.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Spacious

The family room has a fireplace and window overlooking the rear garden.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cosy

The formal lounge is generous in size and has a west facing walk-in bay window and feature fireplace with gas insert.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bright

The conservatory is perfect for the summer.

Photo: Rightmove

South ShieldsVictorianGrade II
