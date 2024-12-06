See inside this modern Hebburn home complete with a garden bar and hot tub area

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:28 BST

Take a look around this modern Hebburn home.

This four-bedroom home, on Holmes Drive, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers over £410,000.

The home boasts a modern aesthetic throughout, an open-plan kitchen/family space, a low maintenance garden with its own bar, an enclosed hot tub area, and more.

The listing states: “This extended, immaculately presented, four bedroom detached house presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a modern and spacious family home.

“Situated on a generous plot on the ever popular Maples development.”

Take a look around the view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/holmes-drive-hebburn-ne31-3/.

Take a look inside this modern four-bedroom Hebburn home, on the market for offers over £410,000.

Holmes Drive, Hebburn

Take a look inside this modern four-bedroom Hebburn home, on the market for offers over £410,000.

Living room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Open-plan kitchen/family room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

Utility room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

