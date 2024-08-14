See inside this modern three-bedroom Hebburn home on the market for £230,000

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 14th Aug 2024, 07:00 BST

Look around this modern Hebburn home.

This three-bedroom home, on Portrush Drive, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in excess of £230,000.

The property has a modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout, with fixings and decor completed to a very high standard.

See inside this impressive home and view the full listing by clicking here.

Take a look inside this modern Hebburn home, on the market for offers in excess of £230,000.

1. Portrush Drive, Hebburn

Take a look inside this modern Hebburn home, on the market for offers in excess of £230,000. | Purplebricks

The kitchen is well presented and spacious enough for a small dining table.

2. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is well presented and spacious enough for a small dining table. | Purplebricks

The entrance hall has a modern aesthetic, something which can be seen right throughout the property.

3. Entrance hall

The entrance hall has a modern aesthetic, something which can be seen right throughout the property. | Purplebricks

The living room provides the perfect place to sit and relax on an evening.

4. Living room

The living room provides the perfect place to sit and relax on an evening. | Purplebricks

