See inside this modern three-bedroom Hebburn home on the market for £230,000

This three-bedroom home, on Portrush Drive, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in excess of £230,000.
The property has a modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout, with fixings and decor completed to a very high standard.
Looking for some house inspo? Look no further than The Property Ladder, our weekly newsletter bringing you a closer look inside some of the interesting and aspirational homes on the UK market - sign up here
See inside this impressive home and view the full listing by clicking here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.