See inside this modern three-bedroom Hebburn home on the market for £230,000

This three-bedroom home, on Portrush Drive, in Hebburn has been brought to the property market by Purplebricks for offers in excess of £230,000.

The property has a modern aesthetic which can be seen throughout, with fixings and decor completed to a very high standard.

See inside this impressive home and view the full listing by clicking here.

1 . Portrush Drive, Hebburn Take a look inside this modern Hebburn home, on the market for offers in excess of £230,000. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen is well presented and spacious enough for a small dining table. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

3 . Entrance hall The entrance hall has a modern aesthetic, something which can be seen right throughout the property. | Purplebricks Photo Sales

4 . Living room The living room provides the perfect place to sit and relax on an evening. | Purplebricks Photo Sales