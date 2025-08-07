See inside this £425,000 four-bedroom South Shields home with stunning sea views

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a tour of this South Shields home that is “nestled in an exclusive coastal spot”.

Bamburgh Views, on Bamburgh Avenue, in South Shields, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £425,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout the home, an impressive master bedroom suite, a stunning kitchen, and more.

The listing states: “Nestled in an exclusive coastal spot in South Shields, Bamburgh Views presents an exceptionally rare opportunity to own one of just two bespoke new-build residences.

“This is the larger of the two homes and boasts a meticulously designed layout spanning over three floors, finished with high-spec materials and a level of craftsmanship that blends timeless design with contemporary elegance.”

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/properties/4-bedroom-house-house-for-sale-in-bamburgh-views-bamburgh-avenue-south-shields/398023.

Take a look around this impressive South Shields home.

1. Bamburgh Avenue, South Shields

Take a look around this impressive South Shields home. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

3. Impressive kitchen

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

4. Plenty of space

Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

