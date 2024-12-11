See inside this £700,000 family home on a ‘sought after’ South Shields street

This five bedroom home, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers over £700,000.
The property boasts two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, three bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.
The listing states: “This remarkable detached home is set on a generous plot in one of the most sought-after streets in South Shields, just a stone's throw from Harton Village.
See inside some of the UK market’s most beautiful and interesting homes when you sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter - it’s free
“The current owners have undertaken extensive improvements, including a new roof, full rewire, an energy-efficient heating system, and double glazing, along with significant upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms.”
Take a look inside this impressive family and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/moore-avenue-south-shields-2/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.