See inside this £700,000 family home on a ‘sought after’ South Shields street

This five bedroom home, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers over £700,000.

The property boasts two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, three bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.

The listing states: “This remarkable detached home is set on a generous plot in one of the most sought-after streets in South Shields, just a stone's throw from Harton Village.

“The current owners have undertaken extensive improvements, including a new roof, full rewire, an energy-efficient heating system, and double glazing, along with significant upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms.”

Take a look inside this impressive family and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/moore-avenue-south-shields-2/.