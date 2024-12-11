See inside this £700,000 family home on a ‘sought after’ South Shields street

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:53 BST

Take a look around this impressive family home.

This five bedroom home, on Moore Avenue, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Susan Spokes Real Estate for offers over £700,000.

The property boasts two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, three bathrooms, a generously-sized garden, and more.

The listing states: “This remarkable detached home is set on a generous plot in one of the most sought-after streets in South Shields, just a stone's throw from Harton Village.

“The current owners have undertaken extensive improvements, including a new roof, full rewire, an energy-efficient heating system, and double glazing, along with significant upgrades to the kitchen and bathrooms.”

Take a look inside this impressive family and view the full listing at: https://susanspokes.co.uk/property/moore-avenue-south-shields-2/.

Take a look inside this £700,000 South Shields home.

1. Moore Avenue, South Shields

Take a look inside this £700,000 South Shields home. | Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

3. Living room

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

4. Kitchen

Susan Spokes Real Estate (via Rightmove)

