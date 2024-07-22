See inside this South Shields family home complete with its own balcony

This three-bedroom family home, on Mitford Road, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £479,995.
The property boasts a modern, open-plan living space on its ground level, three spacious bedrooms - with the master benefitting from its own balcony.
The listing states: “A true gem nestled in a tranquil neighbourhood.
“As you approach the house, you're immediately struck by the curb appeal, with its freshly rendered facade and a spacious paved driveway that can easily accommodate four vehicles.
“This home offers the perfect blend of modernity and functionality, with an open-plan layout and stunning design elements throughout.”
Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_265408.
