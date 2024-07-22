See inside this impressive South Shields home, complete with its own balcony.See inside this impressive South Shields home, complete with its own balcony.
See inside this impressive South Shields home, complete with its own balcony. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

See inside this South Shields family home complete with its own balcony

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 06:00 BST

Take a look around this South Shields home which even has its own balcony.

This three-bedroom family home, on Mitford Road, has been brought to the property market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £479,995.

The property boasts a modern, open-plan living space on its ground level, three spacious bedrooms - with the master benefitting from its own balcony.

The listing states: “A true gem nestled in a tranquil neighbourhood.

“As you approach the house, you're immediately struck by the curb appeal, with its freshly rendered facade and a spacious paved driveway that can easily accommodate four vehicles.

“This home offers the perfect blend of modernity and functionality, with an open-plan layout and stunning design elements throughout.”

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://brownsestateagents.co.uk/property/?id=451_265408.

Take a look around this impressive three bedroom property which has been brought to the market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £479,995.

1. Mitford Road, South Shields

Take a look around this impressive three bedroom property which has been brought to the market by Browns Estate Agents for offers in the region of £479,995. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The downstairs of the home is open plan, modern and completed to a high standard.

2. Open plan living

The downstairs of the home is open plan, modern and completed to a high standard. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The kitchen is spacious and features a number of integrated appliances.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen is spacious and features a number of integrated appliances. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
The property has a utility room just off the kitchen which provides further storage space.

4. Utility room

The property has a utility room just off the kitchen which provides further storage space. | Browns Estate Agents (via Rightmove)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsProperty
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice