See inside this South Shields £725,000 home with its own hot tub and sauna

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:29 GMT

Take a look around this impressive home.

This five-bedroom home, on Westoe Village, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £725,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout, an open plan kitchen/family space, four bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

In the garden there is a covered hot tub area and a private sauna hut - perfect for those who want that spa feeling at home.

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/westoe-village-south-shields-ne33/.

Take a look around this £725,000 South Shields home.

1. Westoe Village, South Shields

Take a look around this £725,000 South Shields home. | Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

2. Entrance hall

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

3. Modern kitchen

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

4. Reception room

Conway Christie (via Rightmove)

