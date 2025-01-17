See inside this South Shields £725,000 home with its own hot tub and sauna

This five-bedroom home, on Westoe Village, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Conway Christie for offers in excess of £725,000.

The property boasts a modern aesthetic throughout, an open plan kitchen/family space, four bathrooms, a spacious garden, and more.

In the garden there is a covered hot tub area and a private sauna hut - perfect for those who want that spa feeling at home.

Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://conwaychristie.com/property/westoe-village-south-shields-ne33/.