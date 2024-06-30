See inside this South Shields pub as it goes on the market for £325,000

Take a look inside The White Horse as it goes up for sale.Take a look inside The White Horse as it goes up for sale.
By Ryan Smith
Published 30th Jun 2024, 07:00 BST

You could be the new landlord of this South Shields pub.

The White Horse, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Everard Cole for offers in the region of £325,000.

The venue has a well maintained bar area, games room, restaurant area and a large outdoor space.

Take a look inside the pub and view the full listing at: https://everardcole.co.uk/properties/WhiteH-SouthShields.

1. The White Horse, South Shields

The main bar area features a timber fronted bar servery and can fit around 30 people on fixed perimeter seating and chairs.

2. Main bar area

The main bar area features a timber fronted bar servery and can fit around 30 people on fixed perimeter seating and chairs. | Everard Cold (via Rightmove)

Just off the main bar area is a games room with a pool table and dart board.

3. Games room

Just off the main bar area is a games room with a pool table and dart board. | Everard Cold (via Rightmove)

The bar area is well lit with plenty of sunshine coming through the windows.

4. Well lit

The bar area is well lit with plenty of sunshine coming through the windows. | Everard Cold (via Rightmove)

