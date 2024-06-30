See inside this South Shields pub as it goes on the market for £325,000

The White Horse, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields has been brought to the property market by Everard Cole for offers in the region of £325,000.
In the mood to make a move, or just fancy a good look around? Join The Property Ladder newsletter here and take a peek through the keyhole
The venue has a well maintained bar area, games room, restaurant area and a large outdoor space.
Take a look inside the pub and view the full listing at: https://everardcole.co.uk/properties/WhiteH-SouthShields.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.