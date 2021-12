Located on Moor Lane in Whitburn, this five bed detached property is on sale for £1,250,000 with Alfred Pallas.

The property, on the edge of the sought after village of Whitburn, has incredible grounds with a large patio and walled gardens to the rear ideally suited to outside entertaining.

With a 45 ft orangery which overlooks the garden and views over open farmland to the sea and coastline, this property really is a dream home.

1. Five bed house, Moor Lane Northolme is located on Moor Lane, Whitburn and is on the market for £1,250,000 with Alfred Pallas. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Large orangery The orangery is perfect for both summer afternoons and cold winter nights. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen The kitchen is modern and spacious. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Stunning garden The garden site extends to approximately half an acre. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales