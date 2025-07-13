See inside this unique Jarrow home - on the market for just under £400,000

This three-bedroom home, on Monkton Dene View, in Jarrow, has been brought to the property market by Andrew Craig for an asking price of £399,950.
The property boasts spacious living areas, two bathrooms, and more - making it an ideal family home.
The listing states: “Individually built and beautifully presented this detached home offers refined living across two well planned floors which are flooded in natural light.
“Much love, time and capital has been invested to enhance every aspect of this gem of a home the result is that it delivers an exceptional living experience in one of the area's most desirable settings.”
Take a look around and view the full listing at: https://andrewcraig.co.uk/property/3-bed-detached-house-for-sale-in-monkton-dene-view-jarrow/649657.
