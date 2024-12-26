See inside this Whitburn home with its own sauna and stunning seaside views

This four-bedroom home, on Markham Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £850,000.
The home boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, three bathrooms, a games room, a sauna, and more.
One of the biggest selling points of the property is the stunning views towards Sunderland - with Roker Pier visible from the property.
Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20203643/sales.
