See inside this Whitburn home with its own sauna and stunning seaside views

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT

This Whitburn home has some incredible views.

This four-bedroom home, on Markham Avenue, in Whitburn has been brought to the property market by Alfred Pallas for offers in the region of £850,000.

The home boasts a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, three bathrooms, a games room, a sauna, and more.

One of the biggest selling points of the property is the stunning views towards Sunderland - with Roker Pier visible from the property.

Take a look around this impressive home and view the full listing at: https://www.alfredpallas.com/properties/20203643/sales.

Take a look inside this £850,000 Whitburn home.

1. Markham Avenue, Whitburn

Take a look inside this £850,000 Whitburn home. | Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

2. Living room

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

3. Modern kitchen

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

4. Games room

Alfred Pallas (via Rightmove)

