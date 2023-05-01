News you can trust since 1849
For sale in South Shields: 6-bedroom house with maisonette and granny flat and modern features

Rebecca Braybrook
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 06:00 BST

This six bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £325,000. The property is being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla and has been on the market since March 2023.

Sat near North Marine Park, this property is just a short walk away from the beach. The property has a modern appearance with a sleek black and white theme across the property.

The property has some original features inside its living room, including a stunning ceiling. The granny flat looks more dated compared to the rest of the property and would need updating in some areas like the bathroom and kitchen.

Location: Urfa Terrace, South Shields NE33

Price: £325,000

Agent: Pattinson

Contact: 0191 490 6091

This terraced property features a small front garden area that has space for a table and chairs

A spacious living room features big windows that let in lots of natural light

A modern kitchen also has space for a dining table and chairs

The bedrooms inside the property are extremely spacious

