For sale in South Shields: 6-bedroom house with maisonette and granny flat and modern features
Take a look inside this six bedroom house that comes with its own maisonette and granny flat
This six bedroom house has gone up for sale in South Shields for £325,000. The property is being sold by Pattinson estate agents on Zoopla and has been on the market since March 2023.
Sat near North Marine Park, this property is just a short walk away from the beach. The property has a modern appearance with a sleek black and white theme across the property.
The property has some original features inside its living room, including a stunning ceiling. The granny flat looks more dated compared to the rest of the property and would need updating in some areas like the bathroom and kitchen.
Location: Urfa Terrace, South Shields NE33
Price: £325,000
Agent: Pattinson
Contact: 0191 490 6091