A first look at the building from the outside and it makes a great impression.placeholder image
A first look at the building from the outside and it makes a great impression. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Join me for another look at this 2-bed ground floor Jarrow apartment in a former church

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

What a fantastic conversion this is - of a former church into a truly stunning ground floor apartment.

This ground floor property exudes sophistication and is on the market with estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside for offers in the region of £189,950.

The building is in Sussex Street in Jarrow and its Rightmove listing says: “Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed layout, with two generously-sized bedrooms providing a peaceful retreat. The open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area is a versatile space that effortlessly accommodates both relaxation and entertainment needs. The seamless integration of these areas creates a harmonious flow, ideal for modern living.”

Let’s have a closer look.

Here is the open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen in a stunning setting.

1. Open plan

Here is the open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen in a stunning setting. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Another view of the lounge in the apartment which is described by the estate agents as exuding sophistication and character.

2. Sophisticated in Jarrow

Another view of the lounge in the apartment which is described by the estate agents as exuding sophistication and character. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
The stunning bathroom has loads of high quality fixtures and is a focal point of the property.

3. Bathroom luxury

The stunning bathroom has loads of high quality fixtures and is a focal point of the property. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
A truly exceptional living experience awaits the buyer of this gem of a property.

4. Back to the lounge

A truly exceptional living experience awaits the buyer of this gem of a property. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSpace
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice