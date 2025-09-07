This ground floor property exudes sophistication and is on the market with estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside for offers in the region of £189,950.

The building is in Sussex Street in Jarrow and its Rightmove listing says: “Step inside to discover a thoughtfully designed layout, with two generously-sized bedrooms providing a peaceful retreat. The open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area is a versatile space that effortlessly accommodates both relaxation and entertainment needs. The seamless integration of these areas creates a harmonious flow, ideal for modern living.”