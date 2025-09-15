The Manor House, Westoe Village, is on the market with Sanderson Young, Gosforth for a guide price of £1,495,000.placeholder image
I take a virtual look at the 15 most expensive South Shields homes up for sale right now

By Chris Cordner

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These 15 wonderful homes are the most expensive South Shields properties to be found for sale on Rightmove right now.

And what a line-up of South Tyneside luxury it is, as I found out when I took a virtual tour of Rightmove.

I loved them all but why not take a look for yourself and see which one of these gems is your personal favourite.

This 6-bed home in Westoe Village is for sale through YOUR MOVE Chris Stonock, Sunderland for £650,000.

1. Westoe Village

This 6-bed home in Westoe Village is for sale through YOUR MOVE Chris Stonock, Sunderland for £650,000. | YOUR MOVE Chris Stonock, Sunderland

A 6-bed home in Harton Village which comes to the market with Keller Williams Plus, Covering Nationwide, for offers over £610,000.

2. Sunderland Road

A 6-bed home in Harton Village which comes to the market with Keller Williams Plus, Covering Nationwide, for offers over £610,000. | Keller Williams Plus, Covering Nationwide

Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside describe this as a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a stunning family home in Sunderland Road for offers over £595,000.

3. Rare opportunity

Estate agents Conway Christie, South Tyneside describe this as a 'rare opportunity' to acquire a stunning family home in Sunderland Road for offers over £595,000. | Conway Christie, South Tyneside

A hidden gem which is nestled at the end of a private road. The 3-bed detached bungalow in Holmfield Avenue is on the market with Susan Spokes Real Estate, South Shields for £550,000.

4. Holmfield Avenue

A hidden gem which is nestled at the end of a private road. The 3-bed detached bungalow in Holmfield Avenue is on the market with Susan Spokes Real Estate, South Shields for £550,000. | Susan Spokes Real Estate, South Shields

