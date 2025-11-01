Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.placeholder image
Settle in for another virtual tour of a sanctuary South Shields 4-bed home with a definite wow factor

By Chris Cordner

Published 1st Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 15:00 GMT

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-car garage and an absolute bundle of kerb appeal.

This exquisite 4-bed South Shields ‘for sale’ home has been described as ‘the epitome of luxury living’ and it has been reduced in price.

The Lodge, Parkshiel, is now on the market for offers in the region of £429,995 through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Welcome to the epitome of luxury living in Parkshiel, nestled within a private and highly sought-after cul-de-sac. This exquisite 4-bedroom detached property boasts unparalleled elegance and seclusion, making it a rare gem in the market. As you approach, prepare to be captivated by its majestic presence and wow-factor curb appeal.”

Take a closer look.

1. The Lodge, Parkshiel

2. The Lodge, Parkshiel

3. The Lodge, Parkshiel

4. The Lodge, Parkshiel

Related topics:South ShieldsProperty
