'This is exceptional' - a rare chance to buy an exclusive South Shields home with sea views

By Chris Cordner

Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

This isn’t just luxury living. It’s an exceptional chance to buy a home which is nestled in an exclusive coastal spot in South Shields.

The 4-bed detached Bamburgh Views home comes with a Juliette balcony which has sea views. It comes to the market through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields for offers in the region of £394,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Nestled in an exclusive coastal spot in South Shields, Bamburgh Views presents an exceptionally rare opportunity to own one of just two bespoke new-build residences.

“This is the larger of the two homes and boasts a meticulously designed layout spanning over three floors, finished with high-spec materials and a level of craftsmanship that blends timeless design with contemporary elegance.”

Take a closer look.

1. Bamburgh Views, Bamburgh Avenue

2. Bamburgh Views, Bamburgh Avenue

3. Bamburgh Views, Bamburgh Avenue

4. Bamburgh Views, Bamburgh Avenue

Related topics:South Shields
