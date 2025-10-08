The 4-bed detached Bamburgh Views home comes with a Juliette balcony which has sea views. It comes to the market through Browns Estate Agents, South Shields for offers in the region of £394,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Nestled in an exclusive coastal spot in South Shields, Bamburgh Views presents an exceptionally rare opportunity to own one of just two bespoke new-build residences.

“This is the larger of the two homes and boasts a meticulously designed layout spanning over three floors, finished with high-spec materials and a level of craftsmanship that blends timeless design with contemporary elegance.”

Take a closer look.

1 . Bamburgh Views, Bamburgh Avenue Marketed by Browns Estate Agents, South Shields. | Browns Estate Agents, South Shields Photo Sales

