This is how much the average South Shields property costs, according to Zoopla.

Living near to the North East coast is a dream for many due to the iconic beaches and the wide variety of bars and restaurants that are on offer.

There is plenty of choice along the North East coastline and a popular area for many is South Shields due to its local amenities and travel links to other parts of the region.

The housing market is known to go up and down so it can be often difficult to work out or plan for how much a home will cost.

So according to Zoopla, the average property in South Shields in the last 12 months (June 2023 to June 2024) sold for £145,367.

The housing website has also broken down the average price of each type of property that has been sold in the seaside town over the last year.

If you’re hunting for a detached house in South Shields, then the average price at the time of writing stands at £274,392.

The cost of a semi-detached property is coming in a lot cheaper, with the average sale price sitting at around £188,693.

If your heart is set on a house, then terraced properties are even cheaper, with the average cost of a terraced home being £138,674.

Perhaps you’re looking to get your foot on the housing market or are wanting to downsize and move to the seaside, then a flat might be a better option.

According to Zoopla, the average cost of a flat in South Shields between June 2023 and June 2024 was £90,999.