People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of South Tyneside can find out which areas to look at, thanks to updated figures.

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of South Tyneside which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images South Tyneside house prices: the nine areas where property values are rising fastest including South Shields (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) Photo: Matt Cardy Photo Sales

2 . Westoe Westoe saw prices rise by 29.5% in a year with average properties selling for £145,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Cleadon Park The average price of property in Cleadon Park has risen 21.6% in a year. The average house property in 2022 was £145,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Simonside Simonside saw prices rise by 18.2%, with average properties selling for £130,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales