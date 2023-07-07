Anyone looking to splash out on a new property in 2023 have some amazing budget options across the region.

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

So which areas of South Tyneside have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of South Tyneside which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . A estate agent's board is seen outside a property South Tyneside property: The cheapest areas to buy a house including South Shields, Jarrow and more. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo: Matt Cardy Photo Sales

2 . West Harton The average cost of a house in West Harton was £96,000 in 2022. This ranks it as the cheapest area in South Tyneside and the 94th cheapest in England and Wales. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Biddick Hill The average cost of a house in Biddick Hill was £100,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . South Shields West The average cost of a house in South Shields West was £100,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Photo Sales