The house in Lyndon Grove is for sale at £625,000 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell.

As well as four bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a home office and a beautiful garden.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This charming home on Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a larger than average four-bedroom detached house offering a splendid opportunity for families seeking a spacious and inviting home.

“Set within a highly desirable street, the property boasts attractive gardens to the rear and occupies a well-proportioned plot, providing both privacy and outdoor enjoyment.”

Join us as we take a closer look.

1 . Excellent option for families This home in Lyndon Grove, East Boldon, is a splendid option for families. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales

2 . A look at the lounge The lounge has a cast iron stove and French doors that open up to the rear gardens. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales

3 . Superbly bright and airy The kitchen/diner is a fantastic space for family gatherings and entertaining. | Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings, Fulwell Photo Sales